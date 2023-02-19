Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,768 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 126,590 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,922 shares of company stock worth $2,200,185. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $36.50 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.