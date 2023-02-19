Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,530 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 21,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.69 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 13th. New Street Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.37.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk Profile

Shares of TTD opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 603.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

