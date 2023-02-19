Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

