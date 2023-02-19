Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 95 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,622,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,973,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after acquiring an additional 72,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 106,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,807,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,351,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.3 %

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,167 shares of company stock worth $32,345,147. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTD opened at $1,513.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,504.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1,361.52. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,609.25.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

