Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BILL. Pelion Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $164,455,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,568,000 after buying an additional 1,217,399 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 40.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,176,000 after buying an additional 341,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at about $38,209,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bill.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.17.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,676,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $93.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.93. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $247.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.73.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

