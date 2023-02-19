Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.90 Million Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Apartment Income REIT worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 51.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,543 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 208.8% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,559,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,886,000 after buying an additional 1,054,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 54.9% in the second quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,841,000 after buying an additional 654,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 38.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after buying an additional 575,887 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.