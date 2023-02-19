Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Agree Realty worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 44,388 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,003,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $785,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,816 shares in the company, valued at $19,188,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Craig Erlich acquired 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $79,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,592.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agree Realty Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

NYSE:ADC opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.75. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.62 and a 52 week high of $80.44.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.