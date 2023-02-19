Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of ODP worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in ODP in the second quarter valued at $11,179,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,692,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,189,000 after purchasing an additional 287,670 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the first quarter valued at about $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ODP during the first quarter valued at about $7,217,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in ODP by 87.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 134,519 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.84.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the Business Solutions Division and Retail Division segments. The Business Solutions Division segment offers nationally branded and the company’s private branded office supply and adjacency products and services.

