Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 170.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 104,493 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Huntsman by 10.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 23.9% during the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Huntsman by 22.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Huntsman

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.69.

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.