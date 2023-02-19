Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $93.72 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

