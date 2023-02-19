Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LFUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,962,000 after purchasing an additional 99,652 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after purchasing an additional 91,762 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,042,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,541,000 after buying an additional 76,883 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,557.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total transaction of $317,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse stock opened at $269.55 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

