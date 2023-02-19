News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of News by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of News by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of News by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 8.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of News by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

NWS opened at $19.11 on Friday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

