Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,790 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.62% of PFSweb worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in PFSweb by 4.1% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,044,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC lifted its stake in PFSweb by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,122,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after buying an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PFSweb by 12.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in PFSweb by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 266,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PFSweb by 8.3% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 261,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PFSweb

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $10,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,633,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,588,478.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFSweb Stock Up 1.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $7.19 on Friday. PFSweb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

