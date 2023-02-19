Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 1.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 28.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 7.5% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 68,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $3.69 on Friday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

