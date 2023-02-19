Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,597 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,100 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,668.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $178,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Michael James Hall acquired 1,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $40,427.31. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,622.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $41,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 5,229 shares of company stock worth $178,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a market cap of $705.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.93. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

