Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $57.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

