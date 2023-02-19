Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Compass Diversified worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CODI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CODI opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,098.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

