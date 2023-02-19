Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.21% of i3 Verticals worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 170.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 68.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 102.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

i3 Verticals stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $85.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

