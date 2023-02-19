Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

National Beverage Price Performance

FIZZ opened at $46.17 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. National Beverage had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

National Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.