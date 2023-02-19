Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 800 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,295,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,332,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,603 shares of company stock worth $567,467. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.