Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 800 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MGP Ingredients worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 552,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 292,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.
MGP Ingredients Price Performance
MGPI stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 1.64. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.
About MGP Ingredients
MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGP Ingredients (MGPI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.