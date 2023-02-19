Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,695 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.14% of Bally’s worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BALY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 218.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bally’s by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $10,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BALY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.13.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

