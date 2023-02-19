Gabelli Funds LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bausch Health Companies worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 420.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $24.82.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.