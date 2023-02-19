Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 7,013 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,013 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $496.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.76 and a 200-day moving average of $402.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The business had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $4,433,623 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

