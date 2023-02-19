Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 64,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 129,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,189 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 113,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,384,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

NYSE:DELL opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $24.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.