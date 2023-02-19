H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Holdings Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,781,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,436,000 after buying an additional 4,690,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,287,000 after buying an additional 331,972 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H&R Block Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

NYSE HRB opened at $39.00 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

