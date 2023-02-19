Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,861 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Yellow worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yellow by 22.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 483,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yellow by 73.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,720 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yellow by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 510,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yellow by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 138,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yellow by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on YELL shares. TheStreet cut Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens dropped their target price on Yellow from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $2.78 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $144.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.88.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.54). Yellow had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

