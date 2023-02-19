Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,400 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.25. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.