WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on General Motors to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71. The company has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

