Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $483.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $651.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $730.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

