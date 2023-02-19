Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 184,112 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. FMR LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,539,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,085,000 after acquiring an additional 492,296 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,712,000 after acquiring an additional 305,881 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $62.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNG. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

