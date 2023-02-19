Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 1,158 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 77,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $14.75 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $17.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

