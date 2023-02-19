Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 20.9% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 215,800 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 203,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter.

GF opened at $9.47 on Friday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

