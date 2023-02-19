Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.27.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

