150,000 Shares in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,437,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 289,148 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,224,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 79.6% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 903,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 400,188 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 17.4% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 877,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 556,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

Authentic Equity Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEAC opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Profile

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the consumer in North America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.