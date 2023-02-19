Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 43,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 6.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Cowen Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Cowen

(Get Rating)

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

