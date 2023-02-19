WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 46,045 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,045 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,200. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 2.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of GO stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.