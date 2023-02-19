Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.22 Million in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth $121,380,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PVH by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,965,000 after purchasing an additional 926,680 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 894,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,043,000 after purchasing an additional 486,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 7,668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 421,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co acquired a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

PVH Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.62. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

