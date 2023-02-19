WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 37,034 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,034 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

PEG opened at $62.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

