Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.9 %

Marriott International stock opened at $172.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.31.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.