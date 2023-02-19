Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.18 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.74 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

