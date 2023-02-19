WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,217 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FANG. Roth Capital raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $134.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.19.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

