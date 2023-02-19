Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.75. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.92.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

