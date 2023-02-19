Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of Ducommun worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ducommun by 62.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Ducommun by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ducommun by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Ducommun Price Performance

Insider Activity

DCO opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $648.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares in the company, valued at $12,728,238.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,728,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.