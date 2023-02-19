Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 280,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.20% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,519.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.6 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

AUPH stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

