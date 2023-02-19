Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 11,000 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Stock Down 6.7 %

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $31.23 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

