Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Wendy’s worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 391.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,397,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,259,000 after buying an additional 1,909,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $26,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $23,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 39.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,352,000 after purchasing an additional 601,122 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,332,000 after purchasing an additional 425,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $23.78.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

