Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance

Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.69 million, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $98.54 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.17%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group segments. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment operates merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.