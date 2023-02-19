Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 5,500 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of International Game Technology worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

