Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQ)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Counter Press Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CPAQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.99% of Counter Press Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Counter Press Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,988,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Counter Press Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,090,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Counter Press Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,992,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Counter Press Acquisition during the second quarter worth $996,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Counter Press Acquisition by 3,469.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Counter Press Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CPAQ stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. Counter Press Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Counter Press Acquisition Company Profile

Counter Press Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on businesses in the sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

