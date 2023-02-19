Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 291,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,930,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 625,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 392,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 210,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 64,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 5.3 %

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $19.95 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

